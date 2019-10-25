Takechi, Kimi

Takechi, Kimi October 29, 1917 - October 19, 2019 Age 101. Born in Pocatello, ID, to Kameji and Miyoshi Okamura. Passed away peacefully at Josie Harper Residence Hospice House. Survived by children, Stephan Takechi, Jane (Mitchell) Kawasaki, Jeri (Tsutomu) Endo; grandchildren, Justin (Sachiko) Endo, Rachel Endo, Larry Takechi, Victoria (Bobby) Fischer, Kaz (Liz) Kawasaki; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Anna Endo; sisters, Aiko Kusuda, Yuri Sasaki; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends. Preceded in death by husband, Kazuo Takechi; son, Richard Takechi; daughter, Julie Takechi. FAMILY VISITATION: Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 9-10:30am, followed by CELEBRATION OF LIFE at West Chapel. Suggested memorials to Hospice House or VNA Hospice. Family memorials c/o Jeri Endo, 5062 South 108th St., #121, Omaha, NE 68137. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

