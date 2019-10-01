Taff, Roland G. Jr.

Taff, Roland G. Jr. April 21, 1964 - September 25, 2019 Survived by wife, Kim; sons, Christopher and Nathan; siblings, Russell Taff, Dale Chu, Judith (Tim) Fox; other loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Roland Sr. and Carol. VISITATION: Wednesday, from 5-7pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday, 11am, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn (4200 N. 204th St). Interment: North Lawn Cemetery, Fort Dodge, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for the charity of their choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

