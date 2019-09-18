Tackett, Lorna Mae

Tackett, Lorna Mae November 16, 1939 - September 14, 2019 Age 79, of Tekamah, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 1pm at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. No Burial. VISITATION: Thursday one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials to First Baptist Church Tekamah. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES - TEKAMAH Tekamah, NE | 402-374-1551 www.pelanfuneralservices.com

