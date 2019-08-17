Taborsky, Frank James Jr. January 26, 1963 - August 3, 2019 A MEMORIAL SERVICE for Frank will be held at 3:30pm Thursday, August 22, at John A. Gentleman, 82nd & L Street, (formerly Grandmother's Restaurant).

