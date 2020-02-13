Szynskie, Adelaide G. (Emmrich)

Szynskie, Adelaide G. (Emmrich) April 5, 1930 - February 11, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Frank D. Szynskie. Survived by children: Francis D. Szynskie (Cathy), Claire M. Swett (Bruce), Paula A. Kennedy (Mark), Regina L. Boulay (Jim) and Mary Elaine Hentschel (Will); and 15 grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, Feb. 14th from 9:30am to 11am, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to MSGR F.P. Schmidt Boystown Alumni Association Scholarship. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

