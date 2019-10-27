Szolek, Arlene M.

Szolek, Arlene M. February 21, 1934 - October 24, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, John Szolek; parents, Henry and Stella Steiner; brother, Robert Steiner; and sister, Doris Mae Vice. Survived by sister, Cathi (Pete) Schaller; children, Gina (Earl) Worley, John (Lynn) Szolek, Stella Szolek, Cheri (Jim) Churray, and Mike (Shannon) Szolek; grandchildren: Buddy, Jamie, Justin, Jessie, Johnny, Connor, Reagan, Garron; and great-grandchildren, Hayden, Kenny, Micah, and JJ. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 30, from 6-8pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, October 31, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. Sixth Street, Papillion. Inurnment in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials sent in care of the family, to be directed to St. Columbkille Catholic Church. KAHLER DOCLE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

