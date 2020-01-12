Syslo, Michael J. June 10, 1949 - January 5, 2020 Loving husband, father, grandfather, and devoted friend. Survived by wife, Luann (Mlinek) Syslo; children, Lindsay (David) Gahler, and Ashley Syslo; grandsons: Joseph, Ashton, and Grayson; granddaughter, Quinn; brother, Richard (Anne) Syslo; and brother-in-law, Edward (Dara) Mlinek. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond A. Syslo, Margaret Syslo and Rose Syslo; and brother, Raymond F. Syslo. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. Memorials directed to the family. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. | www.forestlawnomaha.com

