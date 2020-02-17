Sylvan, Linda Marlene

Sylvan, Linda Marlene Age 67. Linda Marlene Sylvan, of Omaha, passed away on February 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; and husband, Anthony Thomas. Linda is survived by her children, Shannon Sylvan (Melvin), and Chelsea Thomas (Rick); her two grandsons, Trystin and Tatum; nieces; nephews; cousins; family;and friends. VISITATION: from 5:30-7:30pm Wednesday at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. HOMEGOING SERVICE: 11am Thursday at Morning Star Baptist Church, 2033 N. 20th St. Interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

