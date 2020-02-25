Swoboda, Ursula F. (Leggett) September 1, 1939 - February 19, 2020 Survived by husband of 60 years, Arthur; seven children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Wednesday after 5pm, with 6:30pm Vigil Service, at funeral home. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, 10am, at St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th & Q). Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

