Switzer, JoAnn M. July 14, 1933 - January 4, 2020 Gretna, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Ludvik and Annie Chalupa; and siblings, Lawrence Chalupa, Robert (Bob) Chalupa, Virginia Urbanovsky, Garold (Jerry) Chalupa, and Ludvik (Duke) Chalupa Jr. Survived by son, Jamie (Trina) Switzer; grandsons, Cal and Trey; many family and friends. ViISITATION: Tuesday 6-7pm, with ROSARY at 7pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 10am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

