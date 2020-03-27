Swingen, Lynne December 5, 1955 - March 12, 2020 Lynne Swingen, age 64, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of a heart attack at her home on March 12, 2020. Lynne was born to Lorin and Lorna Swingen in Omaha on December 5, 1955. Lynne was currently on the piano faculty at the Omaha Conservatory of Music. She graduated from Ralston High School, and then Hastings College with a degree in Music Education. Music played a central role throughout her life, studying piano, teaching piano, accompanying for choral and instrumental groups, providing music for church and retirement village services, as well as singing in choruses and barbershop quartets. She had a love of animals including her horses, dogs and cats and to the wildlife outside her door. She is survived by her parents, Lorin and Lorna Swingen, (Hillcrest Mable Rose Assisted Living); one brother, Larry Swingen (Barb) from Fargo, ND; one niece, Laura Anderson (George) of Bismarck, ND; one nephew, Jason Swingen (Morgan) of Duluth, MN; and one grandnephew, Henry; and one grandniece, Libby. We will all miss her bubbly, fun personality, quick and caring connection with those she met, and her ample wit and ready smile. A Memorial service is in the plans at a future date. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
