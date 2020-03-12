Swindell, Marilyn Jean May 31, 1940 - March 7, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Eldon; daughter, Debra; infant son. Survived by siblings, Myrtle Simmerman, Carol, Ron Larson; grandchildren, Kylee, Yasmine, Samantha and Emily Medina. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:30am, at the Spirit Life Assembly of God, 4815 Harrison Street, Omaha, NE. INURNMENT: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68104 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

