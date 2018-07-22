Swihel, Frank Edward Jr. Oct 9, 1941 - Jun 15, 2018 Navy Veteran. Preceded by father, Frank Sr.; mother, Alma; sister, Delores. Survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Sandy; son, Chris. Services Pending in AZ. Body Donated to Science. Memorials to family: Alice Swihel, 18424 N. Deergrass Ct., Surprise, AZ 85374.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.