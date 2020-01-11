Swift, Earline Age 63 Of Omaha. VISITATION: Sunday January 12th, 2-4pm, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, January 13th, 1pm, also at the mortuary. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

