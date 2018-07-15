Swift, Donald Anthony Sep 7, 1932 - Mar 28, 2018 Donald Anthony Swift of Bella Vista, AR, died on March 28, 2018. Donald proudly served in the U.S. Army. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna; his son, David (wife Arvetta) of Bella Vista; his daughter, Debra (husband Bob Dhaenens) of Omaha; brother, Pat (wife Sandy) of Omaha; five grandchildren: Dr. Shawn and Brad Boomsma, and Joe, Bill, and Presley Dhaenens; and eight great grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Friday, July 20, at Omaha National Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.funeralmation.com.

