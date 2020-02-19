Swift, Carrie M.

Swift, Carrie M. Age 87 - February 13, 2020 Survived by her siblings: Gloria (Mack) Johnson, Christine Blair, Betty (Billy) Alcorn, Walter (Sarah) Johnson, Omaha; three grandchildren, great - grand, nieces, nephews, other relatives. VISITATION: 10am Friday; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, Mortuary. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street (402) 453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

