Sweetwood, Robert L. "Bob" October 5, 1935 - Raised in South Omaha with his brothers and sister, Bob met the love of his life, Nancy Etter, while mowing fairways for her father at Spring Lake Golf Course. They graduated South High School, married, and had four children, whom he adored.The other love of Bob's life were his nine grandchildren and great-grandchild. Bob was born a salesman with an always easy going disposition, whose personality radiated a room. He spent the majority of his career in the food distribution business, a long time salesman for Dougherty Brokerage. Bob was an avid golfer, who enjoyed playing Elmwood and Applewood with wife Nancy, friends and family. Bob always had a smile, a kind word and incredible sense of humor. To know Bob was a privilege. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Sweetwood; children, Steven Sweetwood (Barb) of Kennewick WA, Sherry Charf (Dan) of Omaha, Daniel Sweetwood (Lorri) of Elkhorn, and Dana Wiebers of Omaha; brothers, Don Sweetwood of Phoenix AZ, and Rex Sweetwood (Carole) of Liberty, MO; sister, Carol Duple of Kearney; grandchildren: Stephanie Sweetwood, Levi Charf, Shelby Duncan (Josh), Jacob Sweetwood, Jenna McQuistan (Jon); Joseph Sweetwood: Brynn and Brooke Wiebers; great-grandchild, Beckett Duncan; sister-in-law, Sandy Heskett; nephews, Terry and Josh Heskett, and Jim Etter Jr; and many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by grandson, Robert L Gunwall. Bob was an active member of Morning Star Lutheran Church. Memorials suggested to the Morning Star Lutheran Church or family. A Celebration of Bob's life will be at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
