Sweeney, Paul J. Age 65 Passed away on November 1, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, Nov. 8th, 4:307pm, at O'Halloran & Murphy - Woodbury Funeral Home in Woodbury, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. O'Halloran & Murphy - Woodbury Funeral Home 8700 Valley Creek Rd., Woodbury, MN | 651-702-0301

