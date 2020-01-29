Swedlund, Agnes (Nessie) Louise Miller August 7, 1946 - January 25, 2020 Family will receive friends Sunday, February 2nd from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, February 3rd, 11am, Dundee Presbyterian Church (5312 Underwood Ave.) HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Agnes Swedlund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.