Swedlund, Agnes "Nessie" Louise Miller August 7, 1946 - January 25, 2020 Nessie Swedlund passed away on January 25, 2020, after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. Known for her compassionate and giving personality, she was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Nessie is survived by husband of 50-plus years, Larry Swedlund; children, Kylie Brake (Steven) and Andrew Swedlund (Dallas); grandchildren: Logan and Taylor Brake, Mica and Marshall Swedlund; sister, Jean Lisk; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Marie Miller and sister, Barbara Adams. Nessie graduated from the University of Nebraska Kearney with a triple major in Psychology, English, and Education and received a master's degree in School Psychology from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Nessie worked as a school psychologist from 1969 to 1977, at which time she started a family and proudly described herself as a "professional volunteer," giving countless hours to organizations including, 36 years on the Clarkson Hospital Service League Board, Omaha Symphony Board of Directors, Omaha Public Library Board, Joslyn Art Museum Association Board Member, Aksarben Women's Ball Committee, Aksarben Friendship Circle Board-Founding member, Ballet Omaha Board of Directors, American Red Cross Board of Directors, Sacred Heart School Guild Board, Arthritis Foundation Board of Directors, Omaha Zoological Society Board, Friends of the Omaha Zoo Board, Act II Guild Board of Directors, Omaha Burke High School Alumnae Board, was a member of the Omaha Burke High School Hall of Fame and worked with may other organizations. As a fellow volunteer noted, "there was never a job too small or too big for Nessie." Family will receive friends Sunday, February 2nd from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, February 3rd, 11am, Dundee Presbyterian Church (5312 Underwood Ave.) In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Dundee Presbyterian Church, Omaha. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
