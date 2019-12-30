Swearengen, Booker T., Sr. May 8, 1922 - December 24, 2019 Age 97. He is survived by his son, Booker T. Swearengen, Jr.; his daughter, Denise Banks (Ralph); and many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, January 3rd, at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave, Omaha. HOMEGOING SERVICE: 11am Saturday, January 4th, with VIEWING 1 hour prior to Service at Mount Calvary Community Church 5112 Ames Ave, Omaha. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

