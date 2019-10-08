Swanson, Wayne Allen September 11, 1961 - October 4, 2019 Wayne Allen Swanson, age 58, of Omaha went to be with the Lord on Friday October 4, 2019. Wayne was born on September 11, 1961 to Allen and Darlene Swanson. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Lori Swanson; siblings, Jay (Tracy) Swanson, and Dede (Joe) Trummer; many nieces, nephews other relatives and a host of friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 9, at Westlawn Hillcrest from 5-8pm, with ROSARY at 7pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE: 11am Thursday, October 10, at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave. Omaha, NE 68106). Interment will follow at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.westlawnhillcrest.com WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

