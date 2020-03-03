Swanson, Verda Joyce

Swanson, Verda Andersen Heger. December 31, 1929 - February 28, 2020. Verda Andersen Heger Swanson, age 90 of Urbandale, IA, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Iles Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Services in Des Moines will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church. A service will also be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington, NE, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11am. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Washington, NE. Contributions may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church. Online life story and condolences are available at IlesCares.com. Iles WESTOVER CHAPEL Des Moines, IA | (515) 276-4567

To plant a tree in memory of Verda Swanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

