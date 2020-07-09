Swanson, Robert W. March 16, 1962 - July 7, 2020 Age 58, of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, William and Grace Swanson. Survived by wife, Diane Swanson; children, Holly Swanson and Brandon Swanson; brother, Duane (Terri) Swanson; sister, Teri Swanson. VISITATION: Friday, July 10, 2020, 5-7pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 12:45pm, both at Braman Mortuary - Southwest Chapel (Masks Required). For more details and live webcast, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

