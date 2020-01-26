Swanson, Patricia N. November 12, 1923 - January 19, 2020 Patricia Nan Muirhead Swanson died at the age of 96 on a January 19, 2020. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on November 12, 1923. She grew up in the Florence area of North Omaha and attended what is now UNO. She married Don Swanson on April 14, 1945. Together, they had four children. She and Don lived in a lively home with lots of family, guests, neighbors, and friends. They had large gardens and orchards, ponies, goats, and chickens. Besides canning tomatoes and raising children, she found time for volunteer work. She was most proud of her 35 years supporting families in the UNMC surgery waiting room. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; and two sisters. She is survived by her children: John Swanson (Deanna), Scott Swanson (Judy), Betsy Moran (Jeff) and Polly Reischlein (Greg). She also adored her 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, January 31, 2020, 2 pm at Dundee Presbyterian Church (5312 Underwood Ave.) Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, Patricia requested that memorials be made to Dundee Presbyterian Church, Omaha Open Door Mission or the Salvation Army. For more details visit https://heafeyheafey.com/patricia-n-swanson/ HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
