Swanson, Nancy W. (Anderson) November 3, 1931 - February 24, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Clark; infant daughter, Laura Lynn; brother, Wesley; and sister, Elvera. Survived by children, Scott, Bruce (Anthea), Laura DeJong (Tim); grandchildren, Brianna (Dan), Kevin, Brenden (Danielle), Austin, Brett (Jordan); 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lynette Witt, Robetta Gatewood; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Michael Lutheran Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

