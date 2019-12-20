Swanson, Mylet Elaine (Barelman) November 2, 1930 - November 28, 2019 Family will receive friends Friday, December 20th from 5-7pm, at the West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, December 21st, 11am, Messiah Lutheran Church (79th and Lakeview, Ralston). Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church, Nebraska Humane Society or St. Jude's Research Hospital. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

