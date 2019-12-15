Swanson, Mylet Elaine (Barelman) November 2, 1930 - November 28, 2019 Mylet E. Swanson, 89, of Ralston, NE, was born on November 2, 1930, on the family farm 10 miles southeast of Wayne, NE, to Emil H. and Minnie C. (Bruse) Barelman. She passed away peacefully in her home. She grew up on the family farm, attending District 64 country school. She walked 1-1/4 miles to school, and enjoyed hearing the meadowlarks singing above her. She had a favorite calico cat, "Fluffy" and dog, "Tige," a brindle bull/rat terrier mix. She attended Wayne High School. Upon graduation, she attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, NE. She met Donald K. "Don" Swanson at a dance in Arlington, NE, and they married on May 26, 1956. They had two daughters. She loved her family and all of the animals that were part of her life. She was active playing bridge, doing the daily crossword, attending exercise classes and with her church. She was independent and drove her car up until the day before she died. Her wish was to be in her home when the angels came to take her to her husband and to her parents. As a faithful servant of our Lord, she got her wish. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers, Milferd W. and Leland D. Barelman. She is survived by daughters, Sandra "Sandy" Swanson Hunley (Craig) and Joan "Joanie" Swanson; grandchildren, Nicholas Swanson Hellbusch, Sally Swanson Hellbusch, and Kate Alexandra Hunley; step-grandchildren, Jeff Hellbusch (Amy), Laurie Hellbusch, and Ben Hunley (Ashley); step-great-grandchildren, Dylan Hellbusch, Ethan Hellbusch, Sydney Hellbusch, Quinn Wolford, Clara Wolford and Kayden Hunley; numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, December 20th from 5-7pm, at the West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, December 21st, 11am, Messiah Lutheran Church (79th and Lakeview, Ralston). Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church, Nebraska Humane Society or St. Jude's Research Hospital. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
