Swanson, Mylet Elaine (Barelman)

Swanson, Mylet Elaine (Barelman) November 2, 1930 - November 28, 2019 Mylet E. Swanson, age 89, of Ralston, NE was born on November 2, 1930 on the family farm outside Wayne, NE to Emil H. and Minnie C. (Bruse) Barelman. She passed away peacefully in her home on November 28, 2019. She grew up on the family farm, attending District 64 Country School. She walked 1 and 1/4 miles to school with meadowlarks singing above her. She married Donald K. Swanson on May 26, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Milferd W. and Leland D. Barelman. She is survived by daughters, Sandra "Sandy" Swanson Hunley (Craig), and Joan "Joanie" Swanson; grandchildren: Nicholas Swanson Hellbusch, Sally Swanson Hellbusch, and Kate Alexandra Hunley; step-grandchildren: Jeff Hellbusch (Amy), Laurie Hellbusch, and Ben (Ashley) Hunley; step-great-grandchildren: Dylan Hellbusch, Ethan Hellbusch, Sydney Hellbusch, Quinn Wolford, Clara Wolford, and Kayden Hunley; numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION will be Friday, December 20, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. A CLELBRATION of LIFE is planned for Saturday, December 21, at 11am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 South 80th Street, Ralston NE. The family requests memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church, the Nebraska Humane Society, or St. Jude's Research Hospital. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

