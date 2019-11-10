Swanson, Mary M. October 21, 1928 - November 7, 2019 SERVICE: 1pm Thursday, November 14, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: from 5-7pm Wednesday, November 13, at Forest Lawn. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

