Swanson, Joyce M. January 25, 1944 - February 9, 2020 Survived by husband, Robert; children: Kerri, Dan (Amy), Jeff (Talia) and Christine (Phil); siblings: Connie, Martha, Veronica and Pat. VISITATION: Thursday, February 13th from 5pm to 7pm, at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church (3122 S. 74th St.) MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, February 14th, 10am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. For more details visit www.heafeyheafey.com HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

