Jan 17, 1934 -
Dale was born and raised in Omaha and preceded in death by parents Mary and Frank Swanson and older siblings Lorraine Giles and Bob Swanson. He was a proud Navy veteran and a long-time member of the mortgage banking industry. He loved playing bingo and telling stories; playing, watching and coaching sports especially hockey and golf. He is survived by wife, Pat Swanson; his children, Kristen Palaschak (Len), Kendra Verbeten (Tony), Kara Nissen (Scott), Kirk Swanson; step daughters, Betsy Ramm (Ted), Peggy Dunn (Chris) and Sherry Rankin (J). He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Memorials suggested to the Eastern NE Veterans Home - Activity Fund. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE 11am July 14, 2018 at Westlawn - Hillcrest with Reception to follow. VISITATION 10am.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.