Swanson, Christopher H. January 30, 1966 - July 26, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Gilbert C. Swanson; and step-father, Bruce Steinfeldt. Survived by wife, Tara Swanson; daughter, Olivia Bosco; son, Jacob Swanson; mother, Mary H. Steinfeldt; sister, Cathy McCarthy Haney (Bob); brother Carl Swanson; nieces, Ali and Caitlin McCarthy; and nephews, Austin and Matthew Swanson, and Nick Bosco. Family will receive friends Wednesday 5-8pm at West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Thursday 11am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Swanson Children Education Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

