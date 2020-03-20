Swanson, Arlene

Swanson, Arlene Age 86 Arlene Swanson, was born to parents, Edward and Mary (Nelson) Benson on September 9, 1933. Arlene is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Swanson; parents, Ed and Mary; sons, Gary Lee and Fredrick James Swanson; brother, LeRoy Benson; sister, Dorothy Benson. Arlene is survived by daughter, Carla Swanson; sons, Jeff (Leigh Ann) Swanson, Bruce (Carla) Swanson, Brian (Altagracia) Swanson; grandchildren, Helen (Eric) Young, Amber Morgan, Ashley (Alex) Mandel, Alexis Swanson, Nichole Bovard, Autumn (Sean) Pugh, Savannah (Dustin) King, Charles Swanson; 11 great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends. VISITATION: Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 11am-12:30pm, Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

