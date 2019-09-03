Swanson, Ardis "Ardy" September 22, 1926 - August 30, 2019 Age 92 of Norfolk, NE. Ardy passed away at Arbor Care Center in O'Neill, NE. Ardis Elaine Hansen was born near Dorsey, NE to Lewis and Victoria (Thierolf) Hansen. She attended Star Country School before moving with her family to the Creighton area and graduating from Creighton High School in 1944. Ardy had a love of education and bettering herself. She attended Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing in Omaha, then College of St. Mary for a Degree in Medical Records Management, and also attended Peru State College to become a CPA. Ardy married Philip Swanson on April 30, 1955 in Omaha. The couple lived for a time in Omaha, before moving to Tecumseh, NE. After the couple retired, they moved to St. George, UT. Philip passed away on January 14, 1997. After Philip passed, Ardy moved to Lincoln NE, then to Norfolk. Ardy was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She enjoyed traveling, playing Bridge, roses, drinking coffee, and going shopping. She had special place in her heart for her pet dogs. Ardy is survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Hansen of O'Neill; and many nieces and nephews. Ardy was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Victoria Hansen; her husband, Philip Swanson in 1997; and 4 siblings, Helen Sukup, William Hansen, Doris Grosskop, and Joyce Lantz. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be at 11am Wednesday, September 4, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norfolk, followed later with Inurnment in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha. VISITATION will be from 10-11am Wednesday at the Church in Norfolk. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. BIGLIN'S MORTUARY O'Neill, NE 402-336-2360 | www.biglinsmortuary.com
