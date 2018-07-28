Swanda, Cletus M. Cletus M. Swanda, 89 years, of Fremont, NE died Thursday, July 26, 2018. She is survived by her husband, Frank; daughters, Carol Swanda of Fremont and Carma (Jerry) Plessing of Kennard, NE; son, Dean Swanda of Arlington, TX; sisters, Gabriel Zwiener, Rochester, MN, Alyce Bauer, Lincoln, NE and Dona Kaminski, Maryville, MO; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Preceded in death by parents; son, Delton Swanda. FUNERAL MASS 10:30am, Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. VISITATION Monday 5-8pm with a ROSARY at 7pm at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION will continue one hour prior to the service at church. BURIAL at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 North Somers Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.