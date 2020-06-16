Swan, Joan (Calandra)

Swan, Joan (Calandra) June 20, 1937 - June 15, 2020 Joan Swan loved life and all those that God placed in her path. Her love of people and relationships is what mattered most to her. As each of you read this, know that she loved you dearly and is interceding for you even more powerfully now that she is at home with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard & Frances Calandra; brothers, Anthony and Charles Calandra and sister Phyllis Krisel. Survived by husband, James Swan; children, James Swan Jr., Timothy (Karen) Swan, Cheryl (Scott) Hove, and Dave (Josalynn) Swan, and sister Marie Morello; grandchildren, Maria, Claire, Katie and Gianna Swan, Ryan, Morgan and Jacob Hove; and Asher and Keelynn Swan. VISITATION begins Friday June 19th at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 South 86th Street, Omaha, NE 68114 at 6pm with a Rosary and a Sharing of Memories Service at 7pm. A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held Saturday, June 20th at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Santa Lucia Festival Omaha and/or the American Italian Heritage Society. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Service information

Jun 19
Visitation
Friday, June 19, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86 St.
Omaha, NE 68114
Jun 19
Rosary Service
Friday, June 19, 2020
7:00PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86 St.
Omaha, NE 68114
Jun 20
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, June 20, 2020
10:00AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86 St.
Omaha, NE 68114
