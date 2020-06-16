Swan, Joan (Calandra) June 20, 1937 - June 15, 2020 Joan Swan loved life and all those that God placed in her path. Her love of people and relationships is what mattered most to her. As each of you read this, know that she loved you dearly and is interceding for you even more powerfully now that she is at home with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard & Frances Calandra; brothers, Anthony and Charles Calandra and sister Phyllis Krisel. Survived by husband, James Swan; children, James Swan Jr., Timothy (Karen) Swan, Cheryl (Scott) Hove, and Dave (Josalynn) Swan, and sister Marie Morello; grandchildren, Maria, Claire, Katie and Gianna Swan, Ryan, Morgan and Jacob Hove; and Asher and Keelynn Swan. VISITATION begins Friday June 19th at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 South 86th Street, Omaha, NE 68114 at 6pm with a Rosary and a Sharing of Memories Service at 7pm. A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held Saturday, June 20th at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Santa Lucia Festival Omaha and/or the American Italian Heritage Society. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Service information
6:00PM-7:00PM
654 S. 86 St.
Omaha, NE 68114
7:00PM
654 S. 86 St.
Omaha, NE 68114
10:00AM
654 S. 86 St.
Omaha, NE 68114
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
This month only, we're giving away 2 (two) Taste of Italy Gift Boxes each valued at $225, pr…
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.