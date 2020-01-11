Swagler, Mary L.

Swagler, Mary L. Age 79 Mary Lou Swagler, of Bennington, died on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert Swagler. Mary is survived by her children, Robert Matthew (Jennifer) Swagler of Omaha; Joe (Leada) Carter of Omaha; Jim (Ronda) Carter of Aurora, CO; and Beth (Rich) Oneill of Sacramento, CA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard "Dick" Cavis of Columbus, OH. A private graveside memorial service will be held for the family at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. The Reichmuth Funeral Home of Elkhorn is in charge of arrangements and memorials can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital and left or mailed to the funeral home. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

