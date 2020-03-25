Swaggard, Bonny Lu 1930 - 2020 Bonny was born in Davenport, Iowa to Doris and Robert Wilson. In 2018 Bonny was preceded in death by her husband, Don. She is survived by daughters, Melissa Rice and Elizabeth Bobenhouse; grandchildren: Dr Elizabeth Rice, Andrew Rice and Neil Bobenhouse; sister, Karen Meyers (Frank); nieces and nephews. Bonny is also survived by her loving church family at First Covenant Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir for approximately 60 years. Bonny was raised in Iowa City and Stuart, Iowa. She attended UNO from 1948-1952 and taught in OPS for 25 years. She worked for the Omaha Public Library for 10 years. She was. P.E.O. member. Private GRAVESIDE SERVICE. Memorials are suggested to First Covenant Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

