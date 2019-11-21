Svendsen, Robert H.

Svendsen, Robert H. November 18, 1936 - November 12, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Rose. Survived by sons, Tim ( Suzanne), Jerry (Carrie), Adam (Gina); daughters: Barbara (Robert) Shannon, Susan Gouger, Karen (Dan) Conner, Jeannie (David) Bruck; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Friday, 5pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Robert's catholic Church. Memorials to the family for the charities of their choice. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

