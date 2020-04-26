Svajgl, Dorothy J.

Svajgl, Dorothy J. December 25, 1934 - April 23, 2020 Preceded in death by granddaughter, Jennifer; great granddaughter, Kaydance Elaine; parents, Anton and Julia Kolc; brothers, Tony, Frank and Jerry; sisters, Anne, Marie and Louise Survived by husband of 64 years, Donald; sons, Donald and Edward; grandson, Donald (Diane) Svajgl; step-great grandsons, Daniel and Kenny Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Private Family Service will be held with interment at St. John Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Svajgl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.