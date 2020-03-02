Svagera, Patricia M December 24, 1925 - February 27, 2020 Wife of Charlie; mother to John (Annetta) and Gayle Duda (Clare); seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. REQUIEM MASS: Tuesday, March 3, at 10:30am, St John the Baptist Anglican meeting at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3416 Woolworth. Lunch to follow. Memorials to Open Door Mission, St. John the Baptist Anglican, or Douglas County Health Center Foundation.

