Svacina, Marjorie C.

Svacina, Marjorie C. March 27, 1924 - May 17, 2020 Of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Alva and Veda (Huit) Pace; husband, Edward J. Svacina in 2014; son-in-law, Richard Gerlach; and infant sister, Audrey. Survived by her daughters, Heather Gerlach of Papillion, NE, Deborah (Kim) Hynek of Choctaw, OK; son, Robert (Patricia) Svacina of Plymouth, MN; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family, Thursday, 26pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private Family Funeral, Friday at St. Mark's United Methodist Church with Burial following in Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 15 Bennett Ave. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Svacina as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.