Sutton, Miriam L. Sep 9, 1920 - Jul 11, 2018 Age 97, of Omaha. Preceded in death by husbands, Claude Sutton and John Gillies; son, Don Sutton. Survived by children: Diana (Dennis) Nakamura, Judie (Frank) Heller, Kathy Brown, Susan Gillies; daughter-in-law, Pat Sutton; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF MIRIAM'S LIFE: Monday, July 16, 2018, at 10:30am, with Visitation one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Interment: Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Benson Baptist Church. To leave a condolence, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

