Sutton, Marlene A. December 29, 1934 - March 31, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Richard L. Sutton. Survived by daughters, Kimberly Kempf (Thomas) and Deborah Smith (Shawn); grandchildren: Kristin Chandler (John), Erin Houser (Trevor), Connor Smith and Grant Smith; and one great-granddaughter, Stevie Houser. Family FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 3rd, 11am, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Presbyterian Church of the Cross. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

