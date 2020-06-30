Sutton, Mark James

Sutton, Mark James Age 47 - June 25, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Roberta, paternal grandparents Lester and Evelyn (Fitzke) Sutton, materal grandparents Albert and Lorene (Rinke) Hanson, aunts and uncles. Survived by father James, Sisters Kristen (David) Diaz of Bennington, NE and Heather (Waco) Riblett of Omaha, Brothers Shawn (Cindy) Sutton of Bennington, NE and Jared Sutton of Omaha, niece Joselyn Diaz, Nephews Ben and Joe Sutton, Ryan, Tyler, and Joshua Riblett, and Elijah Diaz, Aunts, cousins, and numerous friends. VISITATION Wednesday, July 1, 10 11am with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am, at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. INTERMENT at Harvard Cemetery (Harvard, NE). In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

