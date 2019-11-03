Sutton, Karen Marie Valencia, CA. Karen Marie Sutton, age 70, entered eternal rest on October 22, 2019. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on Mother's Day, May 8, 1949. What a precious gift she was to this world! At age 5, Karen began dreaming of becoming a nurse. She attended St. Cecilia Cathedral Grade School and High School and went on to fulfill her dream. In 1970, she graduated from St. Catherine's School of Nursing in Omaha and began her nursing career in the ER at Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital. In 1985, she moved with her family to Southern California. Her full-time nursing career in the ER continued for another 16 years at Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital. Also during this time, she enjoyed being a volunteer mom at the OLPH library and supporting her children's extracurricular activities such as soccer, baseball, football, dance classes, cheerleading, and debutantes. After her children graduated from high school, Karen traded the fast-paced ER environment for 16 years as a nurse in medical offices. She ultimately retired on February 12, 2016 from Facey Medical Group as the Patient Care Supervisor. Karen's favorite pastimes were going on walks around town or at the beach, going to the movies, playing BUNCO, going on vacations with the BUNCO gals, going on cruises, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, playing BINGO at the senior center and in Pasadena, attending Grandparents Day celebrations at the Lyons Club, listening to music at summer concerts in the park, Tuesday beach days with her grandkids, Thursday night Thai dinners with neighborhood friends, attending church BBQs, commenting on Facebook posts, and watching her favorite TV shows on HGTV, TLC, and the morning news. After retirement and until she had hip problems, Karen enjoyed going to daily mass and rosary at both OLPH or St. Kateri parishes. Karen was loving, kind, patient, compassionate, hardworking, dedicated, humorous, and just a fun lady to be around. She is preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Rita Howell, brother, Tim Howell, and brother-in-law Fred Petersen. She leaves behind her siblings: John (Mary Beth) Howell, Bob (Theresa) Howell, Sue Petersen, Mike (Laura) Howell, and sister-in-law Nikki Howell, many nieces and nephews, her 2 children: Lindsey (Glenn) Lehman and Danny (Chrissy) Sutton, and 5 grandchildren: Danni, Alana, Joey, and Charlie Lehman and Johnny Sutton.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Days of terrifying darkness, cold and hunger amid PG&E’s sweeping power blackouts
-
Chatelain: Nebraska football has lost 95 games in the 21st century, and I've exhausted my outrage
-
After things got 'heated' during Indiana loss, Scott Frost meets with players to clear the air
-
As Scott Frost praises Indiana's progress, Hoosier AD suggests Husker staff had 'no respect'
-
Woman finds naked strangers in her Omaha Airbnb
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.