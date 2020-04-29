Sutton, Donald J.

Sutton, Donald J. January 16, 1960 - April 25, 2020 Don was born in Omaha, NE and graduated from Westside High School in 1978. He was the Warehouse Manager at Thomas D. Mangelsen, Inc. for many years. He is known for being an avid sports fan - cheering on the Mets, Rangers, Dolphins, and Huskers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eleanor Sutton; sisters, Susie and Mary; nephew, Jeffrey Hage. Survived by siblings: Robert L. (Ruth) Sutton, Diane (Jon) Hage, Carolyn (Kevin) Steimer, Timothy (Denise) Sutton, Kathleen Caniglia; 12 nephews; 8 nieces; many great-nieces and nephews and other family and friends. VIEWING: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 9am-7pm, at Forest Lawn. Private family graveside service. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE www.forestlawnomaha.com

