Sutton, Daren L. March 2, 1968 - September 12, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by father, Clair Sutton. Survived by son, Mason; daughter, Madison; mother, Eileen Sutton; sisters, Tracy Swalberg, Cindy (Bob) Sedlak; nephews, Quinn (Lyndsey) Swalberg, Todd Swalberg. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, with Rosary 7pm, at Roeder Mortuary Gretna Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

