Sutherlin, Lester Lowell April 6, 1934 - December 21, 2019 Age 85. Preceded in death by parents, Lester and Ruby Sutherlin, daughter Cindy Lu Spencer, and son-in-law Marty Phillips. Survived by daughters, Monica Phillips, Lindy (Russell) Gillis, brother Tommy Sutherlin, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Memorials to the charity of your choice. Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later, unspecified date. Lowell was born April 6, 1934 in Warsaw, Indiana and came to Omaha when he was 5 years old. He grew up in South Omaha and attended Omaha South High School. He married and was blessed with 3 daughters (Monica, Cindy and Lindy). Lowell worked at the Union Stockyards in South Omaha for 10 years before moving to Kirkland, WA in 1963. In Kirkland he worked for a brief time at the Seattle Door Company then 27 years at Puget Sound Power and Light as a storekeeper. He took great pride in his work and retired in 1992. He lived out his remaining years in Kirkland enjoying his daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

